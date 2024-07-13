Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.88.

MEOH stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Methanex has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,075,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 13.3% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth $462,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth $400,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

