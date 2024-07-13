Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of MEOH opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.50 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 40.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

