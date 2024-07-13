Metis Global Partners LLC Has $26.72 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 213,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 1,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE V traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.74. 6,627,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The firm has a market cap of $486.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

