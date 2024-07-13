Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

MSBIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

