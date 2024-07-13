MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MDXG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.13 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

