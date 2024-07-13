MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MISUMI Group Trading Up 2.4 %

MSSMY stock traded up 0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting 8.91. 56,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.02. MISUMI Group has a one year low of 6.63 and a one year high of 10.22.

Get MISUMI Group alerts:

MISUMI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.