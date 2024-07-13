MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MSSMY stock traded up 0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting 8.91. 56,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.02. MISUMI Group has a one year low of 6.63 and a one year high of 10.22.

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

