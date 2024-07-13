Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,848 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 389,742 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 108,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 460,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,600. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

