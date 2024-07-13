Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 98,920 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168,401 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.97. 833,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,672. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.91. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

