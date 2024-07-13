MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság stock remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.23%.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

