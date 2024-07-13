Monolith Management Ltd Buys Shares of 210,500 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,192,000. Vertiv accounts for about 6.8% of Monolith Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monolith Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,918,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,641,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.67. 10,282,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,742. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

