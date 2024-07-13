Morgan Stanley Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $46.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Equitable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,825,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares in the company, valued at $24,825,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Equitable by 4,172.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 579,137 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at about $2,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 61,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,720 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

