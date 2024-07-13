Morgan Stanley Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to “Overweight”

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

