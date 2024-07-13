Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) versus SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Head to Head Review

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and SharpLink Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $6.91 million 1.13 -$13.05 million ($3.55) -0.65 SharpLink Gaming $4.70 million 0.44 -$14.24 million N/A N/A

Motorsport Games has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Motorsport Games and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.34%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -116.76% -318.81% -50.35% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

