Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 334.7% from the June 15th total of 681,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mustang Bio Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 2,586,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,089,800. The company has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.89. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mustang Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBIO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 435,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.73% of Mustang Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mustang Bio from $25.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.