MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.9% annually over the last three years.
MV Oil Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MVO opened at $9.92 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
MV Oil Trust Company Profile
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
