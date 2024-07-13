My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Up 6.1% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $64,498.39 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002343 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

