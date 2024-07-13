Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 45,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 701,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,151,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.