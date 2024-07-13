Needham & Company LLC Raises SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $30.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.88.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMART Global

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.69. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,194. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.