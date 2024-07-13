Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,154 shares of company stock valued at $33,638,976 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

