Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.38.

AMZN stock opened at $194.49 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

