Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,064 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,218 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,016,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 258,219 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

