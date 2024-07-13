Nelson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. 6,543,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

