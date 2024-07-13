Nelson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.46 on Friday, hitting $336.50. 1,790,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,522. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

