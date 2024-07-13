Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,490,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,324,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after buying an additional 96,209 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,261,000. Ratio Wealth Group raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 1,172,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 131,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. 541,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,256. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

