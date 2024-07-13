Nelson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after buying an additional 317,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,602,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,729,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 86,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.88. The company had a trading volume of 845,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.66 and a 200 day moving average of $258.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $277.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.