Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $8.05 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.11.
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
