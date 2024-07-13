Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $8.05 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.