New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.18.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.32. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in New Gold by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,949,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 322,638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in New Gold by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,635,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,933 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

