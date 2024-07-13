NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

