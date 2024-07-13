NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading 2.8% Higher

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.21 and last traded at $74.95. Approximately 2,066,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,669,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 449,387 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

