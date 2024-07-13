Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Down 46.1% in June

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 285.0 days.

Nexxen International Price Performance

TTTPF remained flat at $2.56 on Friday. Nexxen International has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

