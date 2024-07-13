NFT Market Capitalization Achieves $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,670.29 or 1.00011905 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068617 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.