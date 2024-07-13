NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.07.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. Research analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

