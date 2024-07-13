Noble Financial Comments on CoreCivic, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Noble Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Noble Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CXW. Northland Securities increased their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush cut shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.