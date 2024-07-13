Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,670,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 18,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.99. 12,466,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,215,365. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
