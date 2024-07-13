Northann (NYSE:NCL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 109,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 437,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Northann Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

