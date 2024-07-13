Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.02 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTIC shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

