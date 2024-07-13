Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.02 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.