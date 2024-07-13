Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 22,892 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.24% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,959,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $186,691,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,712,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,729,000 after buying an additional 90,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,001,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3,568.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 831,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.84%. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,433 shares of company stock valued at $59,858. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

