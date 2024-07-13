Northwest Natural Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 69.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $37.88. 190,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

