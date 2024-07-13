NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.02. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 1,315,183 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after buying an additional 705,343 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 572,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,378,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 367,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,472,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,264 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

