Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,989 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NU were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in NU by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,273,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

