Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,806. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on NRIX

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.