Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 1,417,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

