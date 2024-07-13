Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after acquiring an additional 300,942 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nutanix by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.28. 5,674,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,949. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -775.32, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

