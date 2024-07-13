Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.94

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.50. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 55,583 shares.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

