Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.94

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.50. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 55,583 shares.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.