nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,630,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,691,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,576,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,546. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.