Nvwm LLC Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $647.60. 3,355,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.