Nvwm LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $857.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $795.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.64. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

