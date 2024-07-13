Nvwm LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in ASML by 6.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ASML by 4.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 8.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 12.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML traded up $22.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,085.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,319. The stock has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,000.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $930.22. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

