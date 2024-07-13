Nvwm LLC Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $311,236,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $13.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.13. 1,885,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,060. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $587.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.67 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.69.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

